The GinGrinch Who Attacked California’s Governor

A couple of has-been politicians who do not live in California want to dictate who is the governor of California.

From Politico, 11 December 2020:

“The California activist movement to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom just got a national shot in the arm from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, two former Republican leaders who still have large conservative followings.”

Setting aside which political party that GinGrinch and Hucksterbee belong to (the Legion of Dumb that is), it is nonsense for any California resident to pay any attention to these two outsiders because they are irrelevant to California.

Of course, Trumpicans living in California would love to replace a Democratic governor with a Trumpican* one. So, the opinions of Trumpicans living outside of California are of no real value.

Question for TMV Readers: Have you ever participated in an attempt to recall an elected public official?

*The real Republican Party died and has been replaced by the Trumpican Party. So, I am going to call Trumpicans what they are.