THE FLAG FOR GERM-A-PHOBES By Thomas Hoffman

Throughout the pandemic, a vast array of “social distancing products” debuted to let others know about your own personal comfort level in terms of touching. One shirt read “I Was Socially Distancing Before It Was Cool.” Another is a pin that reads “If You Can Read This, You’re Too Close.” There are also “Social Bands” that display a person’s comfort level with touching. A red band prohibits all forms of contact, a yellow band allows only elbow bumping, a green band allows contact. Such products are an ideal defense from unwanted touching. If there ever was a commercial for these social distancing products, the theme song for Curb Your Enthusiasm would be the perfect music for this commercial.



President Biden correctly observed how masks are becoming less popular. Masks are not the only thing losing their trend, as social distancing dwindles, so will the demand for all these products. The public seems to be giving up on social distancing just in time for that special season…flu season. We are in fact facing a triple threat of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Some have described this threat as a “tripledemic.”





Even in the face of a “Tripledemic,” even as the threat of a stronger-than-ever COVID variant emerges, it is quite clear many Americans are done with social distancing. Or at least some Americans. ?This denial of the danger of germ-spreading extends beyond COVID.



Are you reluctant to ever board a bus or subway without a mask? Even if they invent a super cough drop that cures even an unvaccinated case of COVID? If so, you are not alone. Places like buses and subways have long been a germ-a-phobes worst nightmare. Even prior to COVID, a trip on the subway or bus were all cases of the flu or a virus waiting to happen. These closed- in public spaces are perfect breeding grounds for germs. Places like the NYC subway have always been the ideal place to contract countless illnesses, from common colds to the flu to stomach viruses.



Here’s why social distancing ?products are needed in a “post COVID” world. President Biden, Dr. Fauci and countless experts have assured us there will be another pandemic. If more people had been social distancing prior to COVID, countless cases could have been prevented. Germ-a-phobes have just started to find their place in society. Who has not been caught up in a Curb Your Enthusiasm- style -situation of having to risk offending someone by refusing a hug or handshake out of fear of germs? Pandemic or no pandemic, there is simply too much touching in society.



Say you hug my friend. My friend has IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). You have a minor stomach virus. Then you pass it to my friend, and what may be a barely noticeable 24 hr virus to you becomes a nightmare that lasts weeks for my friend. Or you have a minor cold. You may well not even know you have it. You hug my friend against my friend’s own will. My friend already has multiple health issues, catches the cold and now has been set back weeks. There are countless people with weakened immune systems for whom a brief encounter could result in a complete health disaster.



The Halloween tragedy in South Korea is not the result of COVID. It is not the result of germs. It is the result of not responsibly distancing. It is the result of an overcrowded social gathering. Here in the U.S, there are multiple places, like the subway, concerts or parties where this could occur. In the event of a fire, shooter or explosions (man- made or accidental), these packed venues could all instantly turn into death traps. This tragedy in South Korea is a perfect example of why over-packed parties and social gatherings are disasters waiting to happen, regardless of germs.



As we are on the brink of a “Tripledemic” now is no time to drop the masks and other socially distancing products into history. As the holiday season approaches, we can rest assured there will be another spike in COVID, along with an assortment of viruses and illnesses. During the heart of the pandemic, there was a sharp decline in flu cases, as people were already wearing masks. Social distancing does not just shield us from COVID, it protects us from a whole host of illnesses. Those with health issues or those who are simply germ-a-phobes need a flag to rally behind. Social distancing products are that flag.