The Fire Curtain Has Descended

Ex-federal judge and prominent conservative: ‘There is no Republican Party’

Shawna Mizelle / CNN — J. Michael Luttig, a conservative retired federal judge and key adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, declared on Wednesday that “there is no Republican Party” … — J. Michael Luttig, a conservative retired federal judge and key adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, declared on Wednesday that “there is no Republican Party” …

Last weekend, the fire curtain descended across American polity.

A safety curtain (or fire curtain in America) is a passive fire protection feature used in large proscenium theatres. (Wikipedia)

The inhabitants of GOP-World were on one side, and the rest of us are on the other. There is no middle ground.

How we came to this sad state of affairs is a story in itself, and was the subject of this blog from 2006 until 2014, when I realized that there was no way to stop what was coming. That’s when I retired from day to day blogging:

… the blog started as an attempt to keep us from heading down the road to civil war. Then when I came back earlier this year, it was an attempt to prepare people for that civil war, and, now that even that has passed, it is foolish for me to let the enemy know what I’m thinking. … For ten solid years, this blog outpaced and outperformed the entire mainstream media, and obscure story after obscure story advanced from my ‘crazy’ blog to the front pages. … I was among the first on the beat to warn you about the newly “Republican” Kochs, about the State Policy Network, and about SPN’s setup and use of international “think tanks” to deny climate change, as in the phony “Climategate” scandal. … I covered (pre-blog) the fake Hopi con artists scamming money from credulous whities around the globe. Covered the skinheads of Oregon. The home-schooling phenomenon’s roots in neo-Confederate thought. The secret dominionist enclaves whose ring the Romneys, the Cheneys, the Santorums, the Bushes, and any other GOP hopeful must kiss. … It is symptomatic that TWICE in the 24 hours prior to the election, I had to lock horns with Lost Cause assholes DEFENDING the Confederacy and the Confederate flag … out of NOWHERE — not on a Lost Cause site, a GOP site or anything like that. Just Republican Confederate trolls, unwilling to allow anyone to diss the Confederacy for any reason whatsoever. Which OUGHT to tell us something important: the party of Lincoln is now in the hands of the secessionists, who have taken it over in all but spelling. The Confederate ideology now rules, and suppression of the colored vote is a priority. Fortunately, the spelling alone keeps morons and fools loyal to a Party whose very soul has been corrupted and perverted into the opposite of its founding principles….

Excerpts from “The End of the Trail,” November 5, 2014

Over the weekend a Rubicon was crossed, as the GOP withdrew into its self-created eggshell reality and we have two entirely competing narratives:

The Biden Administration and Joe Biden are the most corrupt political figures in history [after months of framing and fake news by the trillion dollar right wing media machine]

Donald Trump has been indicted for Crimes [Endless legal experts]

But, make no mistake, the narrative has split irrevocably between the Neo-Confederates and the rest of us.

The Rubicon is crossed, and political violence is inevitable and soon to be increasing.

Sixteen years ago, on July 10, 2007, I was taken to task by Sean Hannity and Fox News for writing this:

WHEN they manage to inevitably push their litany of hatespeak into actual bloodletting, and full-blown civil war (for there is no other place that this hatred of American against American can go), well … [emphasis added]

You can read the rest of the manly men of Fox soaking their panties in fear here.

I could go into long analyses and exegeses regarding how we got here, where we are and what to do now. But as I said, the Rubicon is crossed. The dominoes are falling and you’ve been clearly warned.

Newt and Rush convinced the Confederate Party top HATE the opposition, rather than merely disagreeing with them, and now, here we are.

So, I’ll skip the descriptives. If you don’t mind. I told you so back in 1994.

If I might take a moment to give you my advice, it is this:

Do not buy a gun. This is no time to engage in provocative action.

Carry a chamois.

When the civil war reaches you, there will be plenty of guns available on the streets.

You can use the chamois to wipe the blood off the weapon of your choice.

This is the advice I’ve been giving privately. Now I give it publicly.

Good luck.

First flag of Secession: Savannah, GA, November 8th, 1860

Courage.

Cross posted from his vorpal sword.