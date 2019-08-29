Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on Aug 29, 2019 in 2020 Presidential Election, Breaking News, Economy, Politics, Russia, Women |

The Chosen One

Our beloved president, Donald Trump, has now started to call himself The Chosen One, intimating that he is the Messiah who has arrived to bring peace and good will to the planet, and salvation to those who believe in him, particularly those who are extremely affluent. Indeed, Evangelicals and Mormons steeped in their religions may perceive him as sort of a Messiah, placing conservative justices on the Supreme Court who may in the future overturn Roe vs Wade, and strengthening Israel to deal with its foes in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Trump’s behavior has been a bit strange for a nascent Messiah, acting more like an agent of the Devil. Perhaps Satan is actually the one who chose Trump. First of all, he has gone through three wives and has had multiple affairs, showing no respect for women though he has paid some of them off to keep them quiet. In his own words, however, he has had no qualms about grabbing women by the “pussy” if he is attracted to them sexually. He befriended a known pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, though it is unclear whether he participated in any of his pal’s orgies. He was photographed in the past with Epstein and a gaggle of young girls partying, groping some of them and commenting about their bodies.

The Chosen One was also involved in gambling, having built a number of casinos in Atlantic City that were luxurious gambling palaces. However, each of them separately went bankrupt, costing his investors plenty of money and workers their jobs. The Chosen One was not a great businessman. In all of his construction projects, he apparently stiffed many small contractors and his workers, a number of whom were illegal immigrants. His airline, named after himself (what else?) also went bankrupt, again costing people money and jobs.

One of his most evil ventures however, was Trump University where The Chosen One stole money from poor students who had to take out federal loans to pay for useless courses. He promised an excellent faculty which was untrue, and a superior education which would be able to get his students excellent jobs. Another falsehood. To no one’s surprise, Trump University went out of business, leaving many of his students holding a financial bag, owing huge amounts of money. Trump was sued by the Attorneys General of New York and California for deceptive practices and wound up paying $25 million, not nearly enough to reimburse all his students and creditors.

Another Satanic aspect of The Chosen One’s personality is his propensity to lie hundreds of times each day about both important and mundane matters. Some of the time he probably does not even know he is lying as he often makes things up as he goes along. Trump also bullies and embarrasses disabled people and lets women know if they are fat or unattractive, comparing them at times to Melania.

Trump has no sense of compassion for people who have suffered terrible losses such as the Muslim couple whose son was killed fighting for America in Iraq. He has also separated young children from their parents at the border and imprisoned them in cages in filthy conditions. Some of the children seeking asylum or a better life have died because of Trump’s orders. He does not seem to care.

The Chosen One, great as he is, chose to avoid serving in America’s military during the Vietnam War, afraid of death or injury, blaming bone spurs in his heels. However, he was able to play golf and tennis at this time where the risk of his being killed was minimal. So another of his characteristics is cowardice.

Trump’s words and actions show as well that he is a racist, starting with a reluctance to sell homes to African-Americans, his lies about Obama’s birth, calling African countries and Haiti shitholes, and his behavior regarding immigration. He doesn’t seem to realize that for the economy to grow, more bodies are needed to work, as America is getting old. Our “stable genius” isn’t smart enough to know basic economics and how to enhance the economy and productivity.

The Chosen One also wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark and was angry when he learned it was not for sale, cancelling a planned visit to Denmark.

There is also The Chosen One’s choice of friends, as he is a buddy of Vladimir Putin, America’s arch enemy. Trump has shown admiration for a whole coterie of dictators and strong men, trying to emulate them at times. If The Chosen One had the opportunity, he would choose to be a dictator as well.

Thus we have seen that the character traits of The Chosen One include lack of compassion, cowardice, greed, lying, stealing, whoring, adultery, bullying, bragging, racism, ignorance and golfing. (Sorry, golfing is not a negative trait.) Has he been chosen by God as The Messiah, or is he a messenger from the Devil, come to lead America down the paths of evil. Resurrecting Democracy www.robertlevinebooks.com

