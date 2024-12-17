THANK YOU

In today’s times one tends to get so cynical about things. Politics is front and center and probably the main culprit.

We could be either Republican or Democrat and generally speaking that’s who we associate with. Those who think as we do, politically.

Can you imagine marrying a person of another party?

Would you go into business with someone of another party?

If you were in kidney failure and a Republican, would you accept the kidney of a Democrat?

Sounds crazy, right? Guess we’re a bunch crazies.

In the last few weeks, the news has been dominated by speculation about who Juan Soto was going to sign with. Is it possible that his representatives were checking out the parties of his pursuers? Just asking.

Now the real surprise. This past Friday afternoon, I was driving on the Merritt Parkway, going North from Greenwich to Norwalk in Connecticut. As usual, at this time, traffic was stop and go. The young woman driving in the car directly behind me was uncomfortably close. I anticipated a problem.

Sure enough, she went barreling into me. Did some damage to my rear bumper and the side of my car. Her damage was significant. Parts of her car fell off. I had some physical discomfort. The jury is still out. Not sure about her.

What interested me was the woman’s and my reaction to each other. She accepted responsibility, was very contrite and apologized repeatedly for causing the accident.

Furthermore, A man pulled over and offered to be of assistance. Several people passing by called the police.

The cynic in me was appreciative of the reaction of not only the young woman but those who in their own way reached out to be of assistance.

Not one person, asked about my political preference. Thank you.

ID 328183293 | Thank You ©

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime.com