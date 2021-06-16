Taller people are more likely to oppose the equal distribution of wealth in their country

New research published in Evolution and Human Behavior suggests that a person’s height can influence their stance on sociopolitical issues. Across 20 countries, taller people were less likely to support wealth redistribution than shorter people, and this was especially true if they had a greater income. The study’s author Thomas Richardson was motivated by a compilation of research findings suggesting that formidable men tend to show less support for equality and income redistribution. Psychologists and social scientists have used evolutionary theories to try to explain this seemingly arbitrar…

