Sustainable Ways to Renovate Your Kitchen

Can a kitchen remodel be eco-friendly and still affordable? Renovating a home is always an exciting and exhausting endeavor. Not only do homeowners have to ensure everything is aesthetically pleasing, but when they commit to green living, they may have limited supplies that meet sustainable kitchen renovation standards.

In the Houzz 2023 Kitchen Trends Survey, researchers found around 54% of people wanted eco-friendly options and 92% wanted at least some features to be sustainable. Think of the remodel as a big-picture event. Reuse items, buy sustainable materials when possible and even work in some renewable energy by adding skylights or solar panels. Here are the top ways to create an eco-friendly redesign of a kitchen.

1. Donate Old Materials

Homeowners must consider the waste produced when they throw out old items. Look for ways to create a sustainable kitchen renovation, such as donating items to secondhand stores or offering them to those who want to restore and reuse.

Taking a bit more time to carefully remove old flooring, cabinets and baseboards might result in materials that are not destroyed but can be repurposed for other things. Even painting and using old cabinets in the garage for storage might make the renovation a bit greener.

2. Choose New Products Wisely

Avoid buying flooring and supplies with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that might release chemicals that make families ill. Fortunately, low-VOC materials tend to be naturally more sustainable and cause less harm to the environment during production.

Opt for hardwood or hybrid floors, stone countertops and wood cabinets. Consider the production of items, how long materials used take to regrow and the practices of the manufacturer. Seek out green companies that put the environment first so no part of the process used to make the new decor leaves a negative impact.

3. Embrace Energy Efficiency

Part of a sustainable kitchen renovation should be energy efficient appliances, doors and windows. Homeowners could also lower their house’s carbon footprint by choosing Energy Star-rated refrigerators.

Older refrigerators use about 35% more energy than a newer Energy Star model. If homeowners choose to add a second fridge, going with a newer model reduces the environmental impact of having more than one in the home.

4. Hire a Green-Friendly Contractor

If homeowners choose someone who understands what it means to protect the environment, they will be better versed in everything from which materials are most sustainable to how to complete outside landscaping to take advantage of natural terrain.

The average homeowner may have some ideas for how to create a more eco-friendly remodel. However, it is impossible for one person to think of every small thing that might impact the environment negatively.

A green conscious project manager knows how to adapt when one material is not available or supplies are delayed. They can save time and money on the overall project.

5. Add Renewable Energy

A remodel may be the perfect time to embrace solar or wind energy options to take advantage of some tax savings and pay less in monthly utility costs. With the latest technological advances, experts estimate most solar investments pay off in eight years or less.

Ideally, people would add some alternative energy sources to the whole home. However, adding a little here and there is better than ignoring any sustainable sources. Even including some skylights or additional windows can bring in natural light and reduce the need for energy use.

6. Create Multiple Functions

Rather than adding on to a home, owners can take a single space and give it multiple functions to save money on renovations and buying new building materials. A kitchen renovation can take a space and turn it into a freshly updated cooking area, dining room and perhaps even the family hangout space.

How many things one can do with a space depends on the size of the space and how creative the designer is. However, adding a bar area with seating can provide dining space. Using the eat-in kitchen bay as a sitting area expands the use.

Also, look for multi-function furniture to create even more space in a tiny area like ottomans that can hold blankets or board games. Couches can flip out into beds for overnight guests and tables can collapse down RV style and become an additional sleeping space.

7. Buy Higher Quality

When homeowners invest more in better made products, they have to replace them less frequently. The longer something lasts, the less of an impact it has on the environment. The amount people spend on minor remodels increased about 40% to around $14,000.

Of course, every situation is unique. Some renovations cost more than others. Much depends on how extensive the project is. One option is to revamp some older pieces, invest in a few pricier ones and cut corners where the cost to replace is lower.

8. Go for Timelessness

When people go for trendy, modern looks, kitchens become outdated quickly. Should a homeowner choose to sell their current home, they might have to do some major updates to attract buyers.

Instead of going for the trendy things everyone else is doing, opt for timeless looks that do not get outdated quickly. Bright green cabinets might be all the rage during a 1960s home decor throwback, but will not be attractive to most other people. Stick with styles such as plain white or simple wood. Bring in modern looks and color palettes with things that are easy to change such as hand towels or a bit of wall paint.

Should You Start a Sustainable Kitchen Renovation?

Choosing to make a kitchen remodel eco-friendly makes sense in a time when society generates less waste and most people seek a zero-carbon approach. An excellent place to start in living a green life is by paying attention to all things big and small one can do to improve the typical negative impact remodels have on the environment. A little forethought saves energy, pollution and protects Mother Earth for future generations.