Suggested song for Donald Trump to sing to a bowing RNC (VIDEO)

The Republican Party’s capitulation to Donald Trump continues and its decision to censure Rep. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for rejecting The Big Lie and serving on the January 6 House Select Committee looking into what is now virtually established as a coup attempt is confirmation that the capitulation is complete. Cheney and Kinzinger are accused of “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” I.e. the demonstrators which included people who went Number 1 and Number 2 on the floor, broke into offices, broke windows, damaged art, and caused politicos and staffers to hide in fear of their lives as some chanted for the lyncing of then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The “charges” against Cheney and Kinzinger do represent yet another manifestation of how fact-free partisanship has created a)an alternate partisan reality b)a scramble to please one person out of fear of a negative career impact if he is not pleased.. The GOP is now a party that does the bidding of one man.

A song from an old musical now comes to mind that could be Donald Trump singing to the RNC.

Watch this song from the 1958 hit musical Damned Yankees. Imagine that Donald Trump is the witch Lola and that baseball player Shoeless Joe is the Republican Party. Watch it and imagine.

I also tried to imagine Donald Trump singing the song and doing all those dance moves — and I’m now trying to unimainge it.

Actually, YOU try to imagine Trump doing this song and dancing to the RNC exactly as Gwen Verdon did it: