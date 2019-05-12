Suddenly conservative lawyers are condemning Trump for abuses of power



The Los Angeles Times has a column noting a recent trend: conservative lawyers are condemning Donald Trump for abuses of power. Now, I fully know that they will be painted as Democrats, secret Democrats, RINOS, etc. etc. but the fact is lawyers of both parties are becoming increasingly concerned about the way Trump perceives and executes laws. Increasingly, when Trump executes the laws he seems to be giving some laws capital punishment, and has gotten little or weak push-back — until now.

Doyle McManis, one of the paper’s veteran columnists writes— in part:

Washington seems to be barreling toward a constitutional crisis.

Democrats are barraging President Trump with demands for witnesses and documents. Trump has answered by stonewalling, vowing to fight “all the subpoenas.”

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned, Trump seems to be goading the Democratic-controlled House toward impeachment, perhaps because it’s a battle he thinks he can win.

Politicians on both sides are repairing to their tribal corners.

Even as Republicans in Congress have fallen in line to defend Trump at every turn, a surprising number of conservative lawyers have broken ranks and are condemning the president for abuses of power and denouncing his blanket claims of executive privilege.

Last week, John Yoo, the former Justice Department official who drafted a notorious memo justifying the torture of detainees under President George W. Bush, warned that Trump had gone too far in asserting unbridled presidential power.

“That’s what Nixon did,” Yoo told NPR. “That’s what other presidents who have failed have done.”

In an email exchange, Yoo told me he stands by the comparison, and added that Trump’s actions are sufficient grounds for the House to consider impeachment.

“Impeachment [is] the only solution to Trump’s challenge to the constitutional order,” he wrote.