Struggling with socializing is a common issue among people, but what if the struggle is so bad that it tears one apart, leaving one in tears?

Adults may think that such a struggle is merely a phase that one will grow out of, but that belief is not true for everyone. What one may judge to be a case of shyness may actually be a case of Social Anxiety Disorder.

Healthline.com reports, “Social anxiety disorder, sometimes referred to as social phobia, is a type of anxiety disorder that causes extreme fear in social settings. People with this disorder have trouble talking to people, meeting new people, and attending social gatherings. They fear being judged or scrutinized by others. They may understand that their fears are irrational or unreasonable, but feel powerless to overcome them.”

The USA’s National Institute of Mental Health elaborates:

“The fear that people with social anxiety disorder have in social situations is so intense that they feel it is beyond their control. For some people, this fear may get in the way of going to work, attending school, or doing everyday things. Other people may be able to accomplish these activities but experience a great deal of fear or anxiety when they do. People with social anxiety disorder may worry about engaging in social situations for weeks before they happen. Sometimes, they end up avoiding places or events that cause distress or generate feelings of embarrassment.”

The Anxiety & Depression Association of America reveals just how bad that Social Anxiety Disorder can be:

“Social anxiety disorder affects approximately 15 million American adults and is the second most commonly diagnosed anxiety disorder following specific phobia. The average age of onset for social anxiety disorder is during the teenage years. Although individuals diagnosed with social anxiety disorder commonly report extreme shyness in childhood, it is important to note that this disorder is not simply shyness.

Social anxiety disorder can wreak havoc on the lives of those who suffer from it. For example, individuals may decline a job opportunity that requires frequent interaction with new people or avoid going out to eat with friends due to a fear that their hands will shake when eating or drinking. Symptoms may be so extreme that they disrupt daily life and can interfere significantly with daily routines, occupational performance, or social life, making it difficult to complete school, interview and get a job, and have friendships and romantic relationships. People with social anxiety disorder are also at an increased risk for developing major depressive disorder and alcohol use disorders.”

The Japanese drama Komi Can’t Communicate reveals the suffering that people with Social Anxiety Disorder experience. Here is a clip from that drama that has English subtitles.

The manga (written English) version of the clip is accessible by clicking here. The dialogue reads from right to left.

The English-dubbed anime version of the clip is accessible by clicking here. Start at the 8:50 mark.

If you know of someone who has Social Anxiety Disorder, then Komi Can’t Communicate may be the kind of story that the person needs.

Its title character has a severe version of Social Anxiety Disorder that renders her unable to talk to people even though there is nothing physically wrong with her.

This story will have one either crying for the title character or cheering for her. If you don’t believe me, then see how she reacts upon realizing that she has gained a friend (after a 5-second delay, that is):

This post’s featured image is a screenshot from the live-action Komi Can’t Communicate. It shows Japanese actress Ai Yoshikawa in her role as Rumiko Manbagi, a high school student whose loneliness causes her to cry.