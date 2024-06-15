" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Sometimes, pictures are worth 1,000 words

Sometimes, pictures are worth 1,000 words

by Leave a Comment

Tweet spoof


The Biden-Harris campaign spoofed the Donald J. Trump birthday bash Friday. If you need crib notes for the “not invited” guests:

  1. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) detailed how she killed a puppy in her memoir.
  2. The best animation of Trump’s “shark speech” (which you should see, if you’ve not done so)

  3. Former vice president Mike Pence, who will not endorse Trump, wrote: “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

The day before, Trump visited the House for the first time since the January 6, 2021 insurrection. This CNN summary is no laughing matter.

I wish I could say that the Associated Press tweet announcing Trump’s DC visit the day before was a fake.

But it isn’t. And it’s not funny, either.

AP tweet

If it’s not clear, U.S. publicly owned news organizations appear to be taking marching orders from the C-suite rather than the newsroom.

Surprise, surprise: news media trust is at an all-time low. That’s not a laughing matter, either.

Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter