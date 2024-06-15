Sometimes, pictures are worth 1,000 words





The Biden-Harris campaign spoofed the Donald J. Trump birthday bash Friday. If you need crib notes for the “not invited” guests:

The day before, Trump visited the House for the first time since the January 6, 2021 insurrection. This CNN summary is no laughing matter.

CNN: During his remarks to House Republicans yesterday, Trump complimented the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, reportedly spoke of a 'great romance' with Nancy Pelosi in another life, whined about Taylor Swift, and called Milwaukee, which is hosting the Republican… pic.twitter.com/wDijFQ026J — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 14, 2024

I wish I could say that the Associated Press tweet announcing Trump’s DC visit the day before was a fake.

But it isn’t. And it’s not funny, either.

If it’s not clear, U.S. publicly owned news organizations appear to be taking marching orders from the C-suite rather than the newsroom.

Surprise, surprise: news media trust is at an all-time low. That’s not a laughing matter, either.

