Sometimes, pictures are worth 1,000 words

The Biden-Harris campaign spoofed the Donald J. Trump birthday bash Friday. If you need crib notes for the “not invited” guests:
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) detailed how she killed a puppy in her memoir.
- The best animation of Trump’s “shark speech” (which you should see, if you’ve not done so)
I stole this from the internets because it’s a good representation of Trump’s drug addled mind. pic.twitter.com/kg8WNTFDHR
— Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) June 12, 2024
- Former vice president Mike Pence, who will not endorse Trump, wrote: “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”
The day before, Trump visited the House for the first time since the January 6, 2021 insurrection. This CNN summary is no laughing matter.
CNN: During his remarks to House Republicans yesterday, Trump complimented the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, reportedly spoke of a 'great romance' with Nancy Pelosi in another life, whined about Taylor Swift, and called Milwaukee, which is hosting the Republican… pic.twitter.com/wDijFQ026J
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 14, 2024
I wish I could say that the Associated Press tweet announcing Trump’s DC visit the day before was a fake.
But it isn’t. And it’s not funny, either.
If it’s not clear, U.S. publicly owned news organizations appear to be taking marching orders from the C-suite rather than the newsroom.
Surprise, surprise: news media trust is at an all-time low. That’s not a laughing matter, either.
