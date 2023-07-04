Some 4th of July Misinformation — 1863

Some 4th of July Misinformation

Strange how we keep coming back around to the same weird places in history. This is from the Monday, July 6, 1863 edition of The Richmond Daily Dispatch — one of the most influential Southern papers of the Civil War.

Monday morning…July 6, 1863. The battle of Gettysburg

It is difficult to say, from the accounts which we publish to-day, (all Yankee, of course) what portion, or whether all of our army was engaged. We presume, however, that it was only a portion, as the main body is supposed not to be in the immediate neighborhood of Gettysburg. It is evident to us, at any rate, that our troops have grinned a great victory. The Philadelphia Inquirer cannot conceal the fact, although it lies with an order and an earnestness that deserved better success. We are told, in the first place, that “our troops”–to wit, the Yankee troops — maintained their position in Gettysburg, in spite of the most obstinate attempts on the part of the rebels to capture it. A paragraph or two lower, we are told that at the “end of the battle” the rebel cavalry made a dash through the town, capturing all the sick and wounded, stores, &c. Now, dashing through a town, which the enemy has held during a severe battle, to ordinary comprehensions, certainly means that the town was carried and left in the rear by the victorious party in their pursuit of a flying enemy. Again, we are told that the “rebels” were triumphantly beaten back. But a little farther on we discover that towards the close of the action these same “rebels” made an attack upon one of the enemy’s flanks, and that he fell back a mile, fighting valiantly, of course, as Yankees always do–on paper.–Lastly, the Yankees say the affair is “indecisive,” which is proof enough that they have been badly beaten.

As you can see,. they didn’t exactly get the Battle of Gettysburg right, but then, they were writing for THEIR audience. Here’s the other one:

Monday morning…July 6, 1863.

Vicksburg fallen — a Trick.

The Yankee., of in facing a little extra spirit into their soldiers, hit upon the expedient of reviving the old story that Vicksburg had fallen! How to do it was the question. There was some reluctance among the liars to venture forth with that stale falsehood. In this strait the story was ingeniously palmed off upon “a Captain of Marines!” They knew the marines would swallow it, and by reprinting the story it might help on a little the excitement in the army. In starting the report they profited by the old adage–“tell it to the marines, the sailors know better.” The following is the dispatch: Reported capture of Vicksburg.

Philadelphia, July 3.

—The Inquirer has the following posted on their bulletin board: “A dispatch from Washington has just been received at the Navy Yard, and read to the workmen, that Vicksburg has surrendered.

Vicksburg DID in fact, surrender on that 4th of July, AND the Union Army were the only ones on the field in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on the same 4th.

Some call it the greatest 4th of July in American history. The Civil War was, in many senses, over, much like WWII in the Pacific was over following the Battle of Midway. No one knew it yet.

Here’s a couple of local “color” stories to remind you what a bunch of degenerates stood for slavery:

Arrested

— John B. Allen was arrested on Saturday last for firing a pistol at a negro in 14th street. Mr. Allen gave as a reason for his conduct that the servant was very insolent to him. He will appear before the Mayor this morning.

The Dispatch doubles down on Gettysburg, explaining in great detail the idiocy of the Army of the Potomac:

Can any one doubt, after this, that when the Yankees say an affair is indecisive, they are in fact badly whipped? But if they are not whipped, why do they shout so vociferously for reinforcements? The Baltimore American tells us that up to Thursday they had captured 6,000 prisoners. but it accounts for only 800, although General Schenck announces that 1,500 more were to come on. On Thursday there was no general battle, but heavy skirmishing, in which 5,000 prisoners, making 11,000 in all, were captured. The gallant Dutchmen who distinguished themselves by running so at Chancellorsville, it seems, demolished Longstreet ‘s corps and captured a thousand prisoners. These lies are for gross even for Yankee credulity. The fact seems to be that a division of the army has kept the whole Yankee force at bay two days, and that Gen. Lee is rapidly concentrating in the neighborhood of Gettysburg In a few days we expect to hear that Meade ‘s army has been defeated, and probably annihilated. Exit Hooker. “Fighting Joe ” has disappeared at last. He has gone the way of all Yankee Generals.– He brings up the rear of that illustrious procession,– Scott , McDowell , McClellan , Pope, Burnside ,–last and least, Hooker . The grim shades of the departed rise to welcome him to the infernal pit,–the Young Napoleon, probably in the advance, greeting Hooker with an iron grip of salutation, and a significant smile, suggestive of Congress committees, and bubble reputations built up by bluster and blowing, and burst at the cannon’s month. Poor, dead Commanders in Chief of Doodledom,–there they lie all in a row,–six green graves, and greener occupants, festering in the winding sheet of their dead reputations. Tread lightly on their ashes, Major-General Meade , successor of Hooker , and, instead of imitating their vain glorious and hollow ways, bend thine ear with humility amongst the long grass that covers their creases, and– Hark from the tombs a doleful sound, Thinned ears attend the cry; Then living man, come view the ground Where thou must shortly lie

All of this triumphalism from the Dispatch following the worst weekend in the Confederacy. Personal Vice President Stephens, it is said, has gone to Fortress Monroe by the flag of truce boat. One story is that his business is to see about the exchange of prisoners, and another that it is to inform the Federal Government that if private property is not respected in the Confederate States, and the rules of civilized warfare strictly complied with, our forces in the North will receive instructions to retaliate in kind. […] To be Tried for their Lives. — William Stephans , a slave, and keeper of a cook shop in Pink Alley, Frederick Gerard , slave, and Dick , slave of Mr. G. Wortham , were before the Mayor on Saturday last, on charge of breaking into the store of E. W. Tompkins , and robbing 10 of $2 000 worth of goods — Each of the parties were sent on for final that before the Hustings Court, and if found guilty, may be hung. Ready for work. –The military prisoners in Castle Thunder — most of them committed for trivial offences — have asked and obtained permission from the Commandant at this post, to form a battalion for any emergency. Capt. Alexander has been appointed Major, and is doing all in his power to aid these Southern soldiers in preparing to expel from Southern soil its ruthless invaders. The first company is already armed and ready for the fray– Lieut. Callahan , Adjutant of the post, is hard at work drilling the men, and as they number some three hundred, and are veterans in the service, we may expect good work from them when they face the foe. Just thought you’d like to know that plausible lies from their media fueled the Confederates for four years, and they never managed to correct their fake facts. They weren’t the only newspaper — all collaborated readily, and even included dispatches plagiarized from Northern newspapers. Why does that sound so desperately contemporary? Dunno. The actual flag of truce from Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Courthouse Courage.

