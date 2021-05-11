Should Joe Biden be punished for not being a theocrat?

President Biden has some Roman Catholics upset.

First came the following on 28 January 2021:

Then came …

From the Associated Press, 10 May 2021:

“The head of the Vatican’s doctrine office is warning U.S. bishops to deliberate carefully and minimize divisions before proceeding with a possible plan to rebuke Roman Catholic politicians such as President Joe Biden for receiving Communion even though they support abortion rights.”

Apparently, someone forgot to tell President Biden that the USA is a Roman Catholic theocracy and that he should conform to that theocracy.

Oh, wait. The USA isn’t any kind of theocracy. So, President Biden doesn’t need to govern according to Roman Catholic teachings.

Then again, it isn’t as if every Roman Catholic teaching were a biblical teaching.

After all, the Bible never mentions abortion, and the Bible does not say that it is a sin for married couples to practice birth control.

Thankfully for Biden, Church and State went through a divorce that was begun by an act of God. The First Amendment finalized that divorce.

Besides, “Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has made clear that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at churches in the archdiocese.”

By refusing to be a theocrat, Joe Biden is demonstrating that he is suitable to be the POTUS.