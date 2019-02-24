Posted by David Robertson on Feb 24, 2019 in At TMV, Inspiration and Living, Religion, Society, Writing |

Shakespeare as Blogger

“To blog or not to blog: That is the question.” Shakespeare might have said that if blogging had existed during his lifetime.

However, blogging might not have been his cup of tea. That’s because blogging is risky. Andrew Sullivan explains why:

“A reporter can wait — must wait — until every source has confirmed. A novelist can spend months or years before committing words to the world. For bloggers, the deadline is always now. Blogging is therefore to writing what extreme sports are to athletics: more free-form, more accident-prone, less formal, more alive. It is, in many ways, writing out loud.”

I have been writing for The Moderate Voice and another blog. Now, I will write for The Moderate Voice only.

The other blog has become a protector of the Lost Cause religion. That blog bans any news that makes reference to that religion.

Believers in the Lost Cause religion are akin to members of the Flat Earth Society, because both groups promote alternate “facts” that contradict well-established facts of this universe.

It is as if the two groups were insisting that 2 + 2 = 5.*

It was evil and satanic for white men to force Africans to be slaves. It was equally evil and satanic to start a war against the USA in an effort to preserve and to expand such slavery. Satan is the father of lies, and the Lost Cause religion is one of his lies.

I cannot in good conscience be associated with a blog that protects the Lost Cause religion, especially when that religion conflicts with the Christian faith.

So, I will shake the dust of the other blog off my feet and stick to writing for The Moderate Voice.

I suspect that Shakespeare would have approved.