Sanders’ and Trump’ supporters have something in common | Opinion
By Carl GoldenThe national Democratic Party, with the New Hampshire primary all wrapped up, is in full panic now. Its leaders are in headlong flight like something from a 1950’s sci-fi flick depicting a terrorized townspeople fleeing a 10-story tall monster crushing cars and flattening buildings.It’s not some Godzilla-like creature risen from the ocean depths, though, just a cranky, white-haired 78-year-old socialist from Vermont leading a dedicated band of followers trampling on a party establishment and reducing to rubble the philosophical pillars that support it.It’s the second coming of Se…