Russian Lawmaker Pavel Antov, Friend Die In Odisha Hotel: What We Know So Far

Published by

BOOM Live

By BOOM Team A Russian businessman and lawmaker, and his friend died at a hotel in Odisha within a span of two days. The duo were staying at a hotel in Rayagada district where Vladimir Bidenov, 61, was found dead in his room on December 22, PTI reported. His friend Pavel Antov, a lawmaker and business tycoon died on December 24 after allegedly falling from the third floor of the hotel building. Antov was reportedly a critic of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a claim that he had denied. Odisha police superintendent Vivekananda Sharma said Budanov died after suffering a stroke, while Antov, 65, was …

Read More