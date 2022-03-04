Russia shells, sets fire to Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant as Putin presses savage attacks

Published by

New York Daily News

Russia’s brutal bombardment of Ukraine turned early Friday to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, setting part of it on fire and leading a top government official to issue a harrowing warning of a massive catastrophe. “If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!” One of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant — in southern Ukraine, 500 miles from the Chernobyl site in the northern part of the country — was in flames. Fire…

