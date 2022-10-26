RISHI SUNAK AND BIRTHER IN THE UK (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. While many are celebrating tha he’s the first nonwhite person to lead the four nations, he’s still a Tory with the same Tory policies that put the UK into a greater recession than the U.S. is experiencing, torpedoed the London stock exchange, and limited the last PM to 45 days.

Sunak is promising his focus will be “stability and unity,” which is similar to what Liz Truss said at the start of her brief era as PM.

Sunak, who is the son of Indian refugees, is the former chancellor of the Exchequer (the bank account into which public monies goes into, or something like that) and the third PM in the last seven weeks. At 42, he’s also the youngest PM in two centuries. And once again, the public didn’t have a say in who their next PM will be.

The United Kingdom needs a new election for Parliament. If the new PM calls for one, you can be pretty sure the Conservative Party (Tories) will lose the majority and Labour will set the agenda, and Sunak will be out. I don’t expect him to call for one anytime soon.

Before all this takes place, current PM Liz Truss had to visit Buckingham Palace to formally stand down. Then, he met with King Charles who asked him to form a government. This was the second time within two months the King has had to do this. This is seriously going to crimp into the King’s cricket schedule. And right when you finally learn someone’s name, they’re out.

No word yet if any MAGA Tories have asked to see the next PM’s birth certificate.

By the way, in case you forgot: There is no defense for birtherism. It’s racist.

