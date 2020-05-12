Posted by Dorian de Wind on May 11, 2020 in Authoritarianism, Autocracy, Corruption, Democracy, Featured, Government, Politics |

Republican Group Beseeches Supreme Court to Defend our Democracy Against Trump

Readers know I am a Democrat. Readers should know by now I detest the politics, the morals and the principles (if any) of the man presently in the White House.

Although I am a former Republican (and a “gung-ho” one at that, I remember writing in the past), anything I say or write about the aberration we have in the White House today could be construed as partisan. Fair enough.

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on two important separation-of-powers cases involving Trump’s claims that Congress has no authority to subpoena Trump’s financial records and that a New York prosecutor had no power to seek a grand jury subpoena for Trump’s tax records from his accountants.

Tomorrow, Trump’s attorneys will tell the Supreme Court that Trump has absolute immunity, that he is exempt from all accountability – in effect, that Trump is King.

I am sure readers know my position on this case — being a Democrat (to some an “ideologue.”)

However, let’s hear from Republicans, from “Republicans for the Rule of Law,” a group of “life-long Republicans dedicated to defending the institutions of our republic and upholding the rule of law…[who] believe in fidelity to the Constitution, transparency, and the truth.”

Now, other Republicans – even non-Republicans — may have some very unkind words to say about this Group. I do not know enough about this Group, but I know enough about its position on this issue, as the Group has expressed below and as voiced and depicted in the video at the end, to agree with them.

Republicans for the Rule of Law:

Tomorrow President Trump’s attorneys will tell the Supreme Court that the president is immune from all accountability. The Supreme Court – and we the people – must defend the future of our democracy and reject the president’s extreme arguments. Neither the president, nor Congress, nor the courts can have unlimited power. But President Trump blatantly flouts that notion, abusing his power and then playing a dangerous shell game to avoid any accountability.

Now watch the Group’s video: