Reflections On Biden

Reflecting on the Biden Victory and I am reminding myself are some of the reasons that I really like Joe.

Let’s be clear I’m still a pragmatic Centrist and certainly lean to the right on some issues and there will certainly be times I strongly disagree with his politics.

But he is such a decent man.

I remember watching when he was vice president swearing in the new senators, (yes I am nerdy enough to watch the swearing in ceremonies).

They would do an official swearing-in on the senate floor and then a ceremonial swearing-in where the family could get pictures with the vice president.

Every time the family came up he made a concerted effort to greet each one of them as if they were a long lost friend.

He was especially good with children and in particular with those he could sense were uncomfortable or nervous .

On one occasion he learned that there had been a recent death in the family and took several minutes to talk with the family and comfort them over their loss.

You may or may not like the result of this election, you may or may not like the policies of the new Administration but you are going to have a President who is a good and decent human being.

Illustration 175119935 © Nicoleta Ionescu – Dreamstime.com