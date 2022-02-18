Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine; West says Russia creates pretext for war

Published by

Reuters UK

By Anton Zverev, Pavel Polityuk and Polina Nikolskaya MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK (Reuters) – Russian-backed separatists announced the sudden surprise evacuation of their breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Friday, a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use to justify an all-out invasion of its neighbour. Warning sirens blared in Donetsk, the capital of one of the two rebel regions after the announcement. Regional boss Denis Pushilin announced on social media that Russia had agreed to house those who fled, with women, children and the elderly to be evacuated first. The other …

