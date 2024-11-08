Reaction to Mobs Attacking Israelis, Other Jews in Amsterdam following Soccer Match

Comments from Jewish organizations, San Diego Jewish leaders below

By Sacha Roytman-Dratwa

Today, we are confronted by another painful chapter of violent antisemitism in Europe, this time in Amsterdam. Following a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli fans were systematically targeted in a series of violent ambushes just because they were Jewish, and at least five suffered injuries requiring hospitalization.

Islamist mobs shouting “Free Palestine” marauded the streets, hunting for Jews to harass and brutally assault, and Dutch law enforcement entities appeared to lack both the power and will to stop them.

As the CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), this hits too close to home for me. 20 years ago, I left my family home in Brussels, Belgium – a short two-hour train ride from Amsterdam – after personally experiencing an unchecked rise of antisemitism there. Hostile anti-Israel narratives were propagated by the media and social activists, and politicians, motivated by electoral interests, stayed silent. Today, we see the horrifying consequences of allowing these vitriolic seeds to take root and grow over the past two decades.

Exactly 86 years after Kristallnacht, this is a pivotal moment in history for both Europe and the wider world. The global surge in antisemitic rhetoric and violence triggered by Hamas’ October 7th massacre reminds us that antisemitism remains a potent threat to the fabric of democratic societies. The incident in Amsterdam should be viewed as Europe’s new Kristallnacht – a stark warning of the dangers of unfettered hate.

In my Euronews op-ed today, “A New Kristallnacht: Antisemitic Violence and Europe’s Responsibility,” I wrote that I worry less for the Jews of Europe than for Europe itself. European Jews will not wait to see where this hatred leads – they’ll leave, and Europe will be left to confront the extremism it has permitted to develop.

The fight against antisemitism is not a Jewish cause alone – it is a fight for the soul of Western civilization as a whole. We must act to ensure that history does not repeat itself, that the Amsterdam Pogrom becomes a rallying point for defending our common values rather than a symbol of failure.

Either European society admits defeat in its vow of “Never Again,” or it rises to the moment and rejects antisemitism and extremism firmly, once and for all.

CAM launched a European department three years ago to confront contemporary manifestations of antisemitism on the continent. Led by our Director of European Affairs Oriana Marie Krueger, our team engages in a broad array of initiatives to secure and nurture European Jewish life, including a growing network of mayors united by this common mission.

Several years ago, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema participated in CAM’s annual Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. Yet even as she condemned antisemitism generally, she chose to exclude anti-Zionist forms of antisemitism. Last night, we saw the results of such flawed leadership.

*Sacha Roytman-Dratwa is the chief executive officer of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM)

Jenifoto406 | Dreamstime.com