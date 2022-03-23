Quote of the Day: Mo Brooks implicates Trump

Donald Trump has unendorsed one of his most loyal backers, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, after Brooks made the cardinal sin of saying it was time to move on from re-litigating the 2020 Presidential Election. Brooks then issued a statement which contained this tidbit:



“Donald Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”

Sounds like the January 6 committee needs to subpoena Mo Brooks. https://t.co/byr5O8CFb5 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) March 23, 2022

This is also known as a coup. Donald Trump was trying to get Mo Brooks to assist in a coup. Donald Trump and anyone who participated in the coup attempt must be prosecuted. https://t.co/PESaE3FodU — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 23, 2022

The guy was so proud of his Trump endorsement he made it part of his name. He started calling himself ‘MAGA Mo Brooks.’ He put it in his Twitter handle. Everything that Trump Touches Dies. #ETTD pic.twitter.com/E5H805ynqV — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2022

Trump just crushed Mo Brooks by withdrawing his endorsement. You can be the most loyal MAGA ever, but with Trump, loyalty is expected but never given. Ask his wives. pic.twitter.com/mdhbByEEHU — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2022

Remember Rep. Mo Brooks telling the 1/6 crowd at Trump's rally that it was time to start “taking down names and kicking ass?"

Well he's running for the Senate in Alabama and is getting HIS ass kicked so bad even TRUMP is abandoning him! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 23, 2022