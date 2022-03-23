" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Quote of the Day: Mo Brooks implicates Trump

Quote of the Day: Mo Brooks implicates Trump

by Leave a Comment

Donald Trump has unendorsed one of his most loyal backers, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, after Brooks made the cardinal sin of saying it was time to move on from re-litigating the 2020 Presidential Election. Brooks then issued a statement which contained this tidbit:

“Donald Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”