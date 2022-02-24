PUTIN LAUNCHES WAR ON UKRAINE: (PLUS REACTIONS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled the trigger: he announced in a speech that he has ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Explosions were heard in several cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the Kremlin had decided to carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine. “The situation requires us to take decisive, swift action,” he said in an early morning speech, adding that Moscow would carry out the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine and end eight years of war in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv government forces have been fighting pro-Moscow separatist militants. Explosions could be heard in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and Kharkiv, in the country’s northeast. A senior Ukrainian official said that there were explosions at Kyiv’s Boryspil airport. Putin told Ukrainians to give up their weapons and to return home.

President Joe Biden released this statement:

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

This comes against the backdrop of emergency meetings at the United Nations and various reports indicating Putin isn’t concerned about sanctions since he built a multi-billion dollar emergency nestegg in case there were sanctions. R.I.P the post-Cold War world order.

Zelenskiy speaking now. He says he's spoken with Joe Biden, tells Ukrainians to stay home and to stay calm: "The army works. I will be with you all the time. Stay strong. We will win because we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine" — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) February 24, 2022

"Putin's statement with the declaration of war against Ukraine was recorded on Feb21 2022" – metadata show https://t.co/xuJcK6TGH2 — English Lugansk (@loogunda) February 24, 2022

The US and allies are planning on Thursday to trigger the “full scale” of the sanctions that have been discussed over the course of the last several weeks, a senior administration official tells @Phil_Mattingly — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 24, 2022

US official tells me: Right now we are seeing the pre assault fires. Expect this to go on for a few hours. Land attack to follow with ALL of the full forces Putin has arrayed. Explosions heard in Kiev, Odessa, Mariupol. “It’s begun.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

While other networks are covering Russia's military action, Fox is having Laura Ingraham chat with former president Donald Trump. He's ranting about the "Russia hoax" and bragging about his friendships and bashing President Biden. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 24, 2022

Senate Republicans break from Trump and Fox News https://t.co/WpgdGseAKo — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 24, 2022

A dictator is invading a democratic nation and half of the American polity is cheering him on. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 24, 2022

Trump is angrily denouncing a President right now on Fox News, and it’s not Putin. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 24, 2022



https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-moscow-kyiv-626a8c5ec22217bacb24ece60fac4fe1

Reminder: Putin just announced a military operation to "de-Nazify" a country whose president is Jewish. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) February 24, 2022

Trump on Fox News: Putin attack on Ukraine happened “because of a rigged election” in the United States. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 24, 2022

As Ronald Reagan knew, America must not “ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire.” There is no excuse for praising or appeasing Putin. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 24, 2022

Sen. Romney knocks Trump: "Putin's impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided 'reset,' and the shortsightedness of 'America First.' The '80s called and we didn't answer." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 24, 2022

In apparent warning to the United States and NATO, Putin says in televised speech announcing war: “A couple of words for those who would be tempted to intervene. Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

To take the side of Putin in any way, is to take the side of an enemy to peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 24, 2022

Putin is a gangster. Listen to his speech tonight. He is not just attacking Ukraine. He is threatening the world in a way the world has seldom been threatened before. He must be isolated. He must be stopped. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 24, 2022

Ukraine is being bombed, and the same people who said there was no collusion are cheering Putin. — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) February 24, 2022

When Trump was doing Putin’s bidding (kill off NATO) Putin didn’t have to do this. Now that Biden, et. al are in charge, he can’t depend on the US to do his dirty work. — Rich Galen (@richgalen) February 24, 2022

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.” -Ukrainian Ambassador ???????? — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) February 24, 2022

Top House Rs on nat sec issues (McCaul, Rogers, Turner): “The last few hours have laid bare for the world to witness the true evil that is Vladimir Putin. …We cannot respond like we did in 2008 or 2014. The world must never forget or forgive this heinous act.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 24, 2022

This is a sad day. Can’t believe this needs saying, but Putin is the bad guy here. Not us, not NATO, not Ukraine. Yes, he was emboldened by our hasty Afg exit, Crimea and let’s never forget Syria. Plus the assist he’s getting from Trump, Fox and the right. But this is on PUTIN. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 24, 2022

Reuters is reporting an amphibious landing operation by Russian forces of the Black Sea fleet in the Sea of ??Azov and in Odesa — Olga Lautman ?? (@OlgaNYC1211) February 24, 2022

The people and government of Taiwan stand with Ukraine. The principle of self-determination cannot be erased by brute force. — ???Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) February 23, 2022

The ruble collapses with the opening of morning trading. https://t.co/0AD5erDHES — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 24, 2022

Russian state broadcaster RT just published Tucker Carlson’s rant to defend Putin with Russian subtitles pic.twitter.com/atmHt4TlmS — Rag?p Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 23, 2022

"Putin is killing ethnic Russians by bombing Kyiv right now," former Amb. Michael McFaul says, adding, "this could be a turning point in [Putin's] last hurrah trying to rebuild the Russian empire." https://t.co/WRfXTKsCsV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 24, 2022

This is the snake the free world nestled to its bosom, treating Putin as an ally, an equal, while he spread his corruption. Now he strikes again, proving that you cannot avoid battling evil, you can only delay it while the price goes up. Glory to Ukraine. https://t.co/9RMcEuOkgr — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022



