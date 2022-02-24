" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Breaking News / PUTIN LAUNCHES WAR ON UKRAINE: (PLUS REACTIONS)

PUTIN LAUNCHES WAR ON UKRAINE: (PLUS REACTIONS)

by Leave a Comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled the trigger: he announced in a speech that he has ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Explosions were heard in several cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the Kremlin had decided to carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“The situation requires us to take decisive, swift action,” he said in an early morning speech, adding that Moscow would carry out the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine and end eight years of war in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv government forces have been fighting pro-Moscow separatist militants.

Explosions could be heard in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and Kharkiv, in the country’s northeast. A senior Ukrainian official said that there were explosions at Kyiv’s Boryspil airport. Putin told Ukrainians to give up their weapons and to return home.

President Joe Biden released this statement:

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

This comes against the backdrop of emergency meetings at the United Nations and various reports indicating Putin isn’t concerned about sanctions since he built a multi-billion dollar emergency nestegg in case there were sanctions. R.I.P the post-Cold War world order.


https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-moscow-kyiv-626a8c5ec22217bacb24ece60fac4fe1


Photo 186078743 / Breaking News © Prostockstudio | Dreamstime.com