PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE REACTION: HARRIS WINS, TRUMP BOMBS (UPDATED)

Sometimes after a Presidential debate it takes a while for a consensus on who won to emerge. But after the first and perhaps only 2024 Presidential Election debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, there quickly was a consensus:

Harris had a huge night, successfully baiting and triggering Trump, explaining getting political positions and repeatedly prosecuting Trump. Often with a smile.

And Trump had a terrible night, often triggered by Harris, usually with a scowl. Trump even made the thoroughly debunked claim that immigrants in Ohio were eating peoples dogs and cats – a claim quickly fact-checked by David Muir, one of ABC’s two moderators.

Harris’ performance sparked more than $10 million in contributions for Democrats and an endorsement by super-duper mega singing star Taylor Swift. In her Instagram post, Swift said the debate led to her endorsement.

How bad was Trump’s performance? Even Sen. Lindsey Graham called it a “disaster.”

The best summary of the debate is by The Atlantic’s David Frum:

Vice President Kamala Harris walked onto the ABC News debate stage with a mission: trigger a Trump meltdown. She succeeded. Former President Donald Trump had a mission too: control yourself. He failed. Trump lost his cool over and over. Goaded by predictable provocations, he succumbed again and again. Trump was pushed into broken-sentence monologues—and even an all-out attack on the 2020 election outcome. He repeated crazy stories about immigrants eating cats and dogs, and was backward-looking, personal, emotional, defensive, and frequently incomprehensible. Harris hit pain point after pain point: Trump’s bankruptcies, the disdain of generals who had served with him, the boredom and early exits of crowds at his shrinking rallies. Every hit was followed by an ouch. Trump’s counterpunches flailed and missed. Harris met them with smiling mockery and cool amusement. The debate was often a battle of eyelids: Harris’s opened wide, Trump’s squinting and tightening. Harris’s debate prep seemed to have concentrated on psychology as much as on policy. She drove Trump and trapped him and baited him—and it worked every time. Trump exited the stage leaving uncertain voters still uncertain about whether or not he’d sign a national abortion ban. He left them certain that he did not want Ukraine to win its war of self-defense. He accused Harris of hating Israel but then never bothered to say any words of his own in support of the Jewish state’s war of self-defense against Hamas terrorism. In his confusion and reactiveness, he seemed to have forgotten any debate strategy he might have had. Something every woman watching the debate probably noticed: Trump could not bring himself to say the name of the serving vice president, his opponent for the presidency. For him, Harris was just a pronoun: a nameless, identity-less “she,” “her,” “you.” It’s said that narcissists cope with ego injury by refusing to acknowledge the existence of the person who inflicted the hurt. If so, that might explain Trump’s behavior. Harris bruised his feelings, and Trump reacted by shutting his eyes and pretending that Harris had no existence of her own independent of President Joe Biden, whose name Trump was somehow able to speak. Hemmed, harried, and humiliated, Trump lost his footing and his grip. He never got around to making an affirmative case for himself…

And:

Almost from the start, Harris was in control. She had better moments and worse ones, but she was human where Trump was feral…. …She dominated and crushed him, using as her principal tools her self-command and her shrewd insight into the ex-president’s psychic, moral, and intellectual weaknesses.

Read the entire piece (Frum is always must-reading).

GO HERE for a full transcript of the debate.

GO HERE for Washington Post analysis of key moments from the debate.

I said this earlier, and it's true. It's the worst debate I have ever seen from a presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/2WKKVQzhgG — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) September 11, 2024

CNN instant poll confirmed: Trump lost bigly pic.twitter.com/W8NPuzjG3E — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2024

Omg. This is brutal. REPORTER: What's your reaction to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris? TRUMP: I have no idea pic.twitter.com/2usS3SNVgi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2024

.@MichaelSteele on Trump’s debate performance: “He looked small, he looked withered, he looked beaten, but most importantly, he looked pissed. And there's nothing worse than a pissed bigot on stage with a woman he can't control." pic.twitter.com/SkP0Ie6p6E — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 11, 2024

Trump: They are eating the dogs! ABC: It's not true. Trump: Well, I saw it on TV! ??? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024

Chris Christie just ripping into Trump. “Whoever did debate prep for Trump should be fired”…..wasn’t that Tulsi?!?!? — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 11, 2024

78 seconds of pure art pic.twitter.com/xvpOgo0eCk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 11, 2024

Walz on MSNBC: "He was asked for one world leader who is with him, and it was Orban. My God." pic.twitter.com/e1CI1JrzLw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

Fox guest: This has to be thought of as a collapse for Donald Trump. The two common things said were 'trainwreck' and 'he needs this to end.' He didn't seem like he was ready pic.twitter.com/XaLxjAobFN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

Trump claimed his “fine people” quote about nazis in Charlottesville was debunked. Unfortunately for Trump, he said the line on TV — AND WE ALL WATCHED IT. pic.twitter.com/ScAlHg4E2i — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 11, 2024

Trump staffers kinda wishing his mic was muted during his answers too. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2024

Time of death 9:28 EDT pic.twitter.com/lFlT5YS1jU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 11, 2024

Trump has traditionally appealed to Middle America, but he's given zero answers tonight. This is not the same candidate as we saw in 2016. #Debate2024 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 11, 2024

I'm watching @FoxNews so you don't have to.

Most of them are saying HARRIS *clearly* won this debate:

Bret Baier, Martha McCallum, & even Brit Hume.

Especially Brit Hume.

Even Laura Ingraham gives Harris credit for her debate performance. — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) September 11, 2024

LaCivita and Wiles just seen putting on fake mustaches and sneaking out back of building, next stop Paraguay… — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) September 11, 2024

Hilarious that Taylor Swift tags Trump’s disastrous debate by putting the sparkly boot into Trump… — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) September 11, 2024

The Biden-Trump debate confirmed that Biden was too old. The Harris-Trump debate confirmed that Trump is too crazy. https://t.co/HGsZ96WHHB — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 11, 2024

Right. This is what the debate really illustrated: Trump is cocooned. He lives in a world of sycophants and conspiracy theorists, all of them marinating in the Fox Cinematic Universe of dog-eating migrants and 40% unemployment. Tonight he collided with reality https://t.co/VdFf7L7uEM — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) September 11, 2024

Trump: "People aren't going to the rallies." The rallies: pic.twitter.com/fqXmgo1TYK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2024

I would like to thank Tulsi Gabbard for her role in Trump’s debate prep. — Neera Tanden? (@neeratanden) September 11, 2024

We may have just watched the last debate of Donald Trump’s life. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 11, 2024

Accurate. pic.twitter.com/D0Zzd3SmkP

— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2024

Fox News commentator reads response from two Trump supporters on how Trump did tonight:

"Train wreck"

"He needs this to end." — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 11, 2024

Trump scoffed beforehand about the concept of debate prep.

So he didn't.@KamalaHarris did.

And it showed.

She was as well-prepared as any candidate I have ever watched.

Kudos to her and her stellar debate team. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 11, 2024

Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard were great with Trump’s debate prep. Great work. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2024

Is there a Republican Senate candidate who is on the phone to Trump campaign pleading to have Trump come to their state? Don’t think so. Nobody is going to want to stand next to him after this humiliation. — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 11, 2024

It’s not his handlers’ fault. It’s ? Trump https://t.co/WnVqnkGcRu — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads/Insta)? (@AWeissmann_) September 11, 2024

BREAKING The Harris campaign is calling for a second debate in October: “Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” pic.twitter.com/i46NOIBN4N — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2024

Well, that was a mauling. Congrats, Vice President Harris. You crushed it. And him. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) September 11, 2024

On the Trump Plane: "Tough night, Mr. President, but it can't get much worse…oh…shit…" https://t.co/IuWT8tnkvK — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 11, 2024

Update: Trump refuses to commit to another debate. Here’s what he just said on Fox News: “Well, I don't know. I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate?” https://t.co/OTb6qhZiov — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2024

Chris Christie on the debate: "She was exquisitely well-prepared, she laid traps, and he chased every rabbit down every hole." "Whoever prepared Donald Trump should be fired. He was not good tonight at all." — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 11, 2024

Trump meets Kamala for the first time pic.twitter.com/ibXptB0lBj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 11, 2024

