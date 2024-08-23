Pot. Kettle. Black. Trump whines about DNC speakers getting “personal.”

Barack Obama is a native born United States citizen. Yet in 2011, Donald Trump “wield[ed] his trademark innuendos and falsehoods” that Barack Obama was not a native born American and that he was secretly Muslim. The conspiracy theory was fake news, but that didn’t stop Trump.

Fast forward through 14 years of “Birdbrain” (Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley); “Kamabla” (Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris); “Lying Hillary” and “Lock her up!” (Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton); “Pocahontas” (Sen. Elizabeth Warren); “Ron DeSantimonious” (Fl. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican presidential candidate); and “Sleepy Joe” (President Joe Biden).

This week, Trump added: “I hate my opponent. I hate my opponents…. Hillary, Joe, Kamala. It doesn’t matter. I just hate them,” according to journalist Marc A. Caputo.

So it’s rich to read Trump complaining about how the Obamas “treated him” on Tuesday.

What did they say?

Michelle Obama:

Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?’

Barack Obama:

It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes. It just goes on and on and on.

No nicknames. No conspiracy theories. Just facts. Plus observations that could lead to shorthand, but without the shorthand. Like Hitchcock.

And a reminder about Trump’s attitude towards America’s military:

“A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them,'” [Former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly]Kelly said of Trump. “A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family — for all Gold Star families — on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

Finally, never forget how Trump feels about Putin; it’s the opposite of his attitude towards American veterans:

#KamalaFightsForFreedom Trump tells Putin he can do "whatever the hell he wants." H/T @SenMarkKelly — (((Alan Rosenblatt, PhD))) (@DrDigiPol) August 23, 2024

Images: public domain.