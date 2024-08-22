" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Michelle Obama, superstar

Michelle Obama, superstar

by Leave a Comment

Former first lady Michelle Obama wowed the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, with more than one observer call it “one of the best” convention speeches.

She threw a bit of shade at Donald Trump when she asked, “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” She was alluding Trump’s comment last month, when he told a roomful of Black journalists that immigrants were taking “black jobs.”

I promise this is not oversell.