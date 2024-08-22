Michelle Obama, superstar

Former first lady Michelle Obama wowed the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, with more than one observer call it “one of the best” convention speeches.

She threw a bit of shade at Donald Trump when she asked, “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” She was alluding Trump’s comment last month, when he told a roomful of Black journalists that immigrants were taking “black jobs.”

I promise this is not oversell.



Rachel Maddow on Michelle Obama’s “stunning” DNC speech “One of the best convention speeches I've ever seen by anybody in any circumstance.” pic.twitter.com/qlOzmmqcXl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024

Here’s Michelle Obama’s full remarks tonight. If you weren’t able to listen live, I encourage you to listen when you have the time. It’s of the best DNC speeches I’ve heard over the course of the last half a century.pic.twitter.com/6xVBagqGiN — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) August 21, 2024

“She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth.” — @MichelleObama speaking the truth to thunderous cheers.#DNC2024CHICAGOpic.twitter.com/zWteZcH5tl — Voto Latino (@votolatino) August 21, 2024

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivers a passionate plea at the DNC. "Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, independent, or none of the above, this is our time to stand up for what we know in our hearts is right!" pic.twitter.com/o1SmUOWijl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024