Pope Donald vs. Pope Leo XIV

Donald Trump proved that he is all crass and no class when the White House posted online an image of him as Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

Granted, Trump is defintely a pope to his current supporters if not their messiah.

Now that Pope Leo XIV has arrived on the global scene, it should be interesting to watch how Trump reacts to him.

In his 08 May 2025 report for The New Republic, Malcolm Ferguson describes the various social media posts made by the new Pontiff proir to his election.

Ferguson writes, “The first American-born pope is not a fan of the Trump administration. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who is now Pope Leo XIV, has multiple posts on his X account that criticize or outright rebuke the words and policies of President Trump. . . The pope is expected to strike a Francis-like chord on issues of immigration and poverty, two things the current administration is directly opposed to.”

USA Today reports the following about the new Pontiff:

“Prevost’s positions are reportedly similar to those of Francis, particularly on the environment and outreach to the poor, the marginalized and migrants. ‘The bishop is not supposed to be a little prince sitting in his kingdom,’ he’s said, signaling an impulse to meet people where they are, and perhaps an approach to the papacy that will mimic Francis’ common touch. He’s also supported Pope Francis’ allowing divorced Catholics and those married outside the church to receive Communion, though his support for LGBTQ+ people is less clear.”

CBS News states, “Overall, he’s considered a centrist, but on many social issues he’s seen as progressive, embracing marginalized groups like Francis, who championed migrants and the poor.”

From the Associated Press: “Kurt Martens, who teaches at The Catholic University of America in Washington, said Robert Prevost’s choice of the name of Leo XIV, referencing XIII and his foundational encyclical on social teaching — suggests continuity with the church’s direction under Pope Francis.”

From BBC: “Prevost is believed to have shared Francis’ views on migrants, the poor and the environment.”

In a post on the White House’s X.com account, Donald Trump states, “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Satan probably thought he would have his own “very meaningful moment” when he met Jesus in the wilderness. Look how that meeting turned out. This blogger doubts that Pope Donald will fare better against Pope Leo XIV.

Now showing, the new religion/politics drama series expected to captivate a world audience: