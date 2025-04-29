The Moderate Voice

One reason Donald Trump will never be a good negotiator is that he cares about the polls too much.

Before he shut down the government in his first term, he boasted to Nancy Pelosi that he would take the blame. After he shut down the government and the polls blamed him, he couldn’t take it, and he caved. He got none of his demands, and Nancy played him like a cheap pair of cards. Other nations notice this. China notices.

Question: Who cares more about what their people think about them, Donald Trump or Xi Jinping? Do you remember the last time citizens protested in China? Tanks were involved. Trump is trying to deport protesters, but we haven’t gotten to the tanks yet.

Usually, when a president has low poll numbers, they avoid talking about it. Not Donald Trump. He can’t stop talking about it. When Trump has higher ratings, which is rare, he exploits it as much as he can and praises himself. When the same polls give him very low numbers, he calls them “rigged” polls. His supporters say you can’t trust those polls, even if they’re the same ones they cited months ago.

Now, Trump wants the latest polls “investigated,” and accuses the pollsters of election fraud, as if they had called a state election official and asked for more votes.

The latest poll from The New York Times has Trump’s approval at 42 percent. The latest from ABC/Washington Post has him at 39 percent. Even Fox News has him underwater at 45 percent, and you know they only called old illiterate white guys in Alabama and Kentucky.

Today, Trump blasted the polls on ShitSocial, “They are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I win elections big, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.”

It’s “lose,” NOT “loose,” motherf—-r, but still, he’s playing the victim…again.

Some of us have a memory that goes back to at least last November, and the funny thing about the polls shortly before the election is that they were all within the margin of error. Most had Trump ahead while a few had Kamala Harris leading, but they were all within three points of each other, which is within the margin of error. The polls were good for Trump, and he won (ugh) the popular vote with less than two percent. If anything, the polls were kinder to Trump than reality. So he should stop the crying about being victimized by polls.

When I saw a report on the polls this a.m., before I knew what I was going to draw, I quickly took a snapshot of it so I’d have the numbers for today’s blog (and I wouldn’t have to look them up later).

Don’t ask me why there’s a hammer with “my hammer, bitch” written on it, a copy of AARP Magazine which I don’t read (they won’t stop sending them to me), a notebook for billing my clients (who paid for last month and who did NOT), or guitar strings (restringing is past due) on my table. Focus on the TV (which I bought cheap on Prime Day a couple of years ago. Men like big screens, and I’m a man, man).

Trump isn’t just underwater with managing the government, foreign affairs, the economy, inflation, and tariffs. He’s also underwater on his strongest issue, immigration. Trump’s entire position on immigration is lies and racism, and for awhile, it seemed America, which has always been racist, was cool with that.

But now, it seems the country is discovering that Trump really is doing what he promised (except lowering egg prices), which was to be horrible, heartless, cold, stupid, and racist in dealing with immigration.

The nation doesn’t seem cool with legal residents being nabbed on the streets by masked goons, or people being deported for writing an Op-Ed and protesting, people being deported without due process, or the wrong people being deported and the regime not bringing them back, or deporting children who are US citizens.

What was that? Deporting kids who are American citizens?

Trump has floated the idea of deporting American citizens, but children? Yup. The regime has deported children.

Border Czar Tom Homan and Secretary of State Little Marco Rubio both defended the deportations by saying there were no deportations of US children. As it usually goes when these goons defend something, they’re lying. And in this situation, they’re lying.

Last Friday, the New Orleans ICE Field Office “deported at least two families, including two mothers and their minor children, three of whom are U.S. citizens, aged 2, 4, and 7.”

One of the mothers is pregnant, and one child with “a rare form of metastatic cancer was deported without medication or the ability to consult with their treating physicians, despite ICE being notified in advance of the child’s urgent medical needs,” according to the National Immigration Project.

Deporting American children sounds like something a fascist dictator would do, the same kind of fascist dictator who’d want pollsters investigated.

