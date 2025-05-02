ICE throws throws citizens out of their home in their underwear during botched, rainy raid

One evening last week, about 20 armed ICE agents broke into an Oklahoma City home whose four female residents are citizens; sent them to stand outside in the rain in their underwear; took their phones, computers and cash; and failed to leave any record of who they were or how the residents were to retrieve their property.

The family, a mother and three daughters, recently moved from Maryland, according to local NBC affiliate KFOR. “I said, ‘when are we going to get our stuff back?’ They said it could be days or it could be months,” the mother told KFOR.

The agents had a warrant but the names on the warrant were not those of the family living there, according to the witness.

Department of Homeland Security told USA Today and Newsweek that “the previous residents were the intended targets.”

In a news release, DHS said the warrant was for the property only with no named individuals. (Can’t keep the story straight.)

DHS claims that the home was the center of Guatemalan human trafficking. However, it is clear that no one from DHS had conducted recent surveillance of the property. According to USA Today, “the intended suspects had apparently moved out two weeks earlier.” That’s when the family of four moved in.

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, “said officials would conduct internal investigations to ensure similar actions don’t occur.”

Only in 1984 could this be called a “critical strike against a dangerous human smuggling.”

No one has apologized to the family or returned their personal property and money. There is a GoFundMe.