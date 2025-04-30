What’s in a hug? A lot, and nothing

Governor Elizabeth Whitmer, who many consider a likely candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, has been trying to square the circle in her relations with President Trump. Early reports are that it’s not going well, at least judging by some critics. On the one hand, keeping in mind the massive role the federal government can play in state affairs, and Trump’s vindictive nature, she has been trying to play nice. On the other hand, she’s a Democrat with likely national aspirations at a time when few in the party are much interested in playing nice with the dictator-in-training currently occupying the Oval Office.

As the Associated Press reports, On Tuesday, Whitmer shared a hug with Trump when he arrived in her state, just a month after she ended up being part of an unpleasant White House photo-op that was not at all related to her visit.

Apparently, the reason for her White House visit was at least in part to secure federal investment in a fighter jet mission at a base in Detroit expected to be a major economic driver in the region – precisely the kind of thing governors are supposed to do. Trump was also in Michigan to celebrate his first 100 days in office, though obviously Whitmer had nothing to do with that.

It seems absurd to be making too much of a hug, but we also have to accept that politics has changed significantly probably dating from the time the Tea Party movement became a thing. It’s not enough to oppose our political opponents. We have to hate them and be seen hating them.

The Whitmer hug has reminded many of the greeting between New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Barack Obama in 2012 shortly before the Obama/Romney election. Obama was in New Jersey after Superstorm Sandy. He actually only placed his hand on Christie shoulder, though some freaked out Republicans called it a hug and said that it somehow contributed to Romney’s loss.

We know that Trump has probably done more than any president to personalize politics while introducing unheard of levels of vitriol into the political process. Kissing the ring is now part of the ritual required to get federal support for the kinds of things the federal government should be doing without thinking about it. Sadly, even the bowing and scrapping is unlikely to be enough unless there is something in it for him. Demands for obsequiousness and calls for retribution are everywhere. We know.

Before Whitmer there was California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was criticized for his accommodation of Trump when the president visited areas of the state impacted by wildfires. Newsom was seeking federal support and at the same time trying to move Trump away from demanding unrelated concessions in exchange. Trump is terrible, but Newsom also has a state to run.

Whitmer, with her own state to run, said this:

“I had to be there because this was a big, important thing for the state of Michigan …Now, he is going to go off to the rally and say a lot of things I disagree with, that I’ll fight against, and that’s fine, but, you know, my job is to do everything I can for the people of Michigan.”

There was a time when presidents, regardless of anyone’s party affiliation, showed up because doing the nation’s business required it – in good times and bad. It has always been a signal that there is something special about the presidency that can rise above partisanship and bring us together. Trump has shown he cannot do that; he is both incapable and probably disinterested in trying. But that doesn’t mean state governors, maybe all of us, shouldn’t model our best behaviour, rise to the occasion when we can, because that’s the only way we get back to where we used to be.