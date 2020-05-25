Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on May 24, 2020 in coronavirus, Politics |

Political ads call out Trump’s golfing amid rising death rates (VIDEOS)

Donald Trump was one of the most vocal critics of Barack Obama’s golfing, which became a major political mantra among many Republicans and on Fox News. It has not gone unnoticed by cartoonists and comedians that Trump is far exceeding Obama’s golfing but for some strange reason Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and others GOPers seem to be silent.

Trump’s golfing during the pandemic is now getting a lot of attention by his political foes in a series of short but hard-hitting ads.

First, here’s an ad by Joe Biden, who will likely run against him. This clip is from MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and includes a discussion afterwards:



Now here’s another hard hitting one from The Meidas Touch:

