Oh Nooessss! It’s Salongate! (GOPaganda)

Yes, Virginia, the network that didn’t say a WORD about the blatantly illegal use of Federal resources for Trump’s RNC “Festival of Narcissism” has found a … DEMOCRATIC SCANDAL!

Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’

Brooke Singman / Fox News — ‘We have been shut down for so long,’ owner says — EXCLUSIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out …

Oh MY STARS!!!!

White kid with illegal weapon after curfew shoots two unarmed men dead and the Righties put up crickets.

But a DEMOCRAT gets a haircut … why it’s the END OF THE WORLD!!!!

Let’s dig deep into this deathless scandal, on whose outcome hinges the fate of our nation:

EXCLUSIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News had learned. In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time …

Seriously?

As I write this, WorldOMeter tracks:

USA

Coronavirus Cases: 6,257,571

Deaths:188,900

And today, they track (by today, we mean GMT to GMT, not USA time) 1164 deaths.

One thousand, one hundred and sixty four dead.

Why does that sound familiar?

Oh yes: the USS Arizona, when bombed on December 7, 1941 in a Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, exploded, killing 1,177.

So, today we came up thirteen short of one USS Arizona. But what’s IMPORTANT that a crack Fox Investigative team has obtained hair salon security footage of Nancy Pelosi getting a haircut?

Okay…

Ah, GOPaganda! You have to wonder at their sense of proportionality.

I guess the Trump trip to Kenosha didn’t go so well? Or perhaps this is the security camera footage that will distract us from whatever it is that they’re trying to distract us from. Surely everyone has noticed by now that Republicans and Fox News are WITHOUT shame.

Therefore, any attempts to shame others are fundamentally ridiculous. Sauce for the goose.

But there is a veritable Who’s Who of The Usual Suspects climbing aboard this hairdo”scandal.” Take a gander, here.

And so it goes in Mr. Trump’s America.

Courage.

