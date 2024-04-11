OH MY GOD. IT’S DIVINE DONNY

by Don Hermann

Columnist

How fortunate and privileged we are to have a God-Like figure amongst us. Divine Donny, 2024 years hungrily waiting for his acknowledgement.

He has a unique way of making contact. Especially with women. After all, a Deity, in his eyes has certain privileges. Touching, fondling, sexual act all part of what he considers his entitlement, whether he has consent or not. Unfortunately, our laws are not so accommodating, even to a Supreme Being.

His tentacles reach out beyond our wildest imagination. During early in his marriage he had a sexual relationship with two different women. He sensed a financial need on their part and gave one of the women $130,000 and the other $150,000. What else would you expect from a man of his background? People are calling it Hush Money. Criminal. The Divine One thinks of it as kindness.

A born leader. Just look at the Republican members of Congress who genuflect, just seeing his likeness in a photo or hearing hisname. A cold sweat runs up and down their spines. We know this person is way too important to serve in the military. So it was arranged for him to have a make believe report of bone spurs to keep him among us. His guidance and foresight as a civilian proved invaluable in resolving the Vietnam War. His modesty is unparalleled. Although he was Number One in his +High School Class and at Wharton, he insisted they withhold his transcripts. Deities don’t need extra attention.

There are not many people in business who have his experience. He’s been a Gambling Czar, An owner of an airline, a mortgage company, a football team, a university, a travel agency, a brand of steaks, a vodka and on and on and on. You could say it’s intoxicating. Some of these companies went belly-up, some just disappeared.

Being a person of such responsibility, you could understand how he wasn’t able to provide partners and suppliers with just compensation at the closing of many of these enterprises.

Yes, many went bankrupt, others received only a small portion of what was due them and others had to spend big bucks on attorneys to get a portion of the money that was due them. Then when he was running for President in 2015, it was required that he provide a medical report. Rather than bother his doctor, he was nice enough to present a detailed document that the doctor signed indicating he was one of the healthiest candidates ever to seek the office. Furthermore, he had three rather large gentlemen assist the doctor in his filing by cleaning out his records and storing them when needed.

This should help when praying to this God, what you can expect:

This God is like no other God you pray to.

This God is an angry God.

This God is a selfish God.

This God is a cheating God.

This God is a God of the rich.

This God is a Cowardly God.

This God will tell you what you want to hear.

This God will call immigrants animals.

This God will hire those animals to work on his property.

This God will tell you that Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will not be changed.

This God is looking to change Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

This God said take Lysol and Clorox for Covid.

This God was told by military experts not to kill the Iranian. Terrorist Leader.

This God disregarded that advice and about 110 of our military personnel suffered brain injuries from a reciprocal Iranian rocket attack.

This God has used top Secret Documents as personal information.

This God wants to make friends of our enemies and enemies of our friends.

This God wants to weaken our image around the world.

This God wants to model our country after some of the best-known fascists.

This God believes January 6 was a walk in the park.

This God is desperate.

This God will do anything—anything if you get in his way.

Watch out. Your freedom is about to be taken away. Your Heaven is his Hell.