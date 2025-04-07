No Satire this Time

A few days ago, I tried my hand at satire, using Trump’s ridiculous levying of tariffs on a couple of remote penguin-inhabited islands as background.

It didn’t work too well.

From now on I will leave the art (science?) of satire to others, including the master of American political satire, the one and only Andy Borowitz, a man wo has been crafting political satire for the now-famous satirical column, “the Borowitz Report,” since 2001.

Political satire can be highly effective to “criticize or ridicule aspects of government and public affairs” and can be highly effective in advancing political arguments.

But sometimes, times are so perilous, conditions so desperate, actions so egregious, that neither humor, nor parody, nor satire seem appropriate.

Borowitz understands that.

This weekend, summarizing recent Democratic achievements and celebrating the hundreds of thousands of protesters participating in more than 1,200 rallies nationwide, Borowitz wrote the following short piece containing nothing “satirical,” just the truth.

Thank you, Andy.

To read the numerous comments on the “Hands Off” protests, please click here:

WE WON The corporate media said that the American people support Trump’s extremist agenda… …and that Democrats are in disarray… …and that there is no resistance. Last week proved the corporate media wrong—about everything. For 25 hours, Senator Cory Booker eviscerated Trump from the floor of the US Senate, winning worldwide acclaim. In two special elections in Florida, Republicans wildly underperformed Trump’s 2024 results, while his own poll numbers plummeted to new lows. In Wisconsin, a fired-up Democratic Party produced historic turnout and a blowout victory, hurtling ketamine freak Elon Musk into political oblivion. On Wall Street, investors turned on Trump ferociously after his disastrous “Liberation Day” display of economic idiocy. And on Saturday, people around the world—including many of you—made history by hitting the streets for massive anti-Trump protests. Thousands of TBR community members joined me for a live chat over the weekend. (We did not discuss Houthi bombing targets.) Here are some of their inspiring comments about the Hands Off! protests they attended. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community—and this movement—with you. Love, Andy