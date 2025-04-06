Don’t give me your “traditional values” crap.

If your so-called “traditional values” benefit your own ethnic group while harming others, then you are one the baddies even if you don’t realize it. After all, the expression “traditional values” isn’t a synonym for godly values or good values.

The “Are we the baddies?” question comes from the British sketch-comedy TV series That Mitchell and Webb Look. One of the show’s episodes features a sketch depicting a scene from World War II. In the scene, two German Schutzstaffel (SS) officers are talking to each other, when one asks the other, “Are we the baddies?”

That sketch gains new relevance with the way that some of Donald Trump’s current supporters act.

One such supporter is USA Today columnist Nicole Russell.

In an opinion column published by USA Today, Russell complains about being hated, mocked and scorned because of her so-called “conservative” beliefs.

Here is an excerpt from her column:

“As a conservative woman living in Texas, I often feel like I’m living a dual reality. I’m a mom and a writer, but that’s not all. I go to church, laugh with friends and wave at my neighbors while we are walking our dogs. . . But online, in the legacy news media and in my increasingly ugly inbox, I live in a different world. In that world, I’m portrayed – and viewed – through a singular lens: my conservative beliefs. As such, I am easy to hate, mock and scorn.

I am far from the only woman who experiences this abuse. Progressives claim to value women, but they routinely demonize conservative women who refuse to conform to the molds that the left tries to force us into. That’s not only bad for women like me and for our society, but it’s also a poor reflection of reality. Tens of millions of American women embrace traditional values and conservative ideas.”

In that last sentence, Russell does not make a good argument because she fails to define what she means by “traditional values and conservative ideas.”

For example, in the mid-19th Century, plenty of white Southerners attended churches every Sunday. They also wanted to conserve the white Southern traditional value of keeping Black Americans enslaved. So, they supported the formation of the Confederacy, which was formed for the purpose of conserving the right of Southern states to enslave Black Americans.

In Nazi Germany of the 20th Century, plenty of Germans wanted to conserve the German traditional value of anti-semitism. So, they supported Adolph Hitler becoming Germany’s chancellor.

Does Nicole Russell believe that “traditional values” require one to support Donald Trump? If she believes that, then how would she respond to the group Christians Against Trump?

Here is how that group describes itself:

“We are Christians from diverse theological and political backgrounds, united in our commitment to love, justice, and the teachings of Christ. We recognize that Christians may disagree on certain political issues, but we are united in our belief that the words and actions of the criminal and felon Donald Trump not only fail to espouse Christian values, but are in direct opposition to many of them. These actions undermine compassion, integrity, and respect for all individuals—values that lie at the heart of our faith.”

In short, the members of Christians Against Trump are opposed to Donald Trump because his words and actions contradict their Christian values.

Nicole Russell ends hers opinion column with this sentence: “I’m done with seeing progressives in politics and journalism spew hate at women for embracing conservative political and social values.”

Again, just what are those “conservative social values” that Russell is referring to?

She doesn’t identify such values as being godly or as being good for all who live in the USA.

So, to Nicole Russell and like-minded people, I say, “Don’t give me your traditional values crap. Neither the word conservative nor the word traditional is a synonym for godly or good. Sure, your particular values may be mocked, but the values of Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists are also mocked. If people are mocking your values, then perhaps the problem is with your values, not with them.”