NC: do you want an election denier managing your public schools?

Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, was part of the January 6th insurrection. More critically, she live-streamed on Facebook encouraging “then-President Donald Trump to put ‘the Constitution to the side’ and use the military to stay in power.”

CNN reports Morrow had also “called for the public execution of Barack Obama and the death of Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats in comments on a since-deleted X account.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running for governor, has endorsed her.

North Carolinians: is this really the person you want managing public schools? Someone calling for a coup, knowing it was unconstitutional? Someone who homeschools her children?

Former Guilford County Superintendent Mo Green is the Democratic candidate.

Flickr CC image