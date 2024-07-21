Nazi it coming (Cartoon and Column)

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is a six-episode Netflix documentary that covers the rise of Hitler and the Nuremberg trials that followed World War II.

One of my proofers, Laura, pointed out two flaws in this cartoon I was already aware of, but I have creative license. The first flaw is that Trumpers wouldn’t bother to watch a documentary of attempt to educate themselves on anything.

I just read an audience review of the documentary by a MAGAt who claims he stopped reading at the third episode because of a comparison of Hitler retreating to a bunker to Trump retreating to Mar-a-Lago. Realizing what he was watching, the MAGAt got butthurt and turned it off in order not to learn more. MAGAts choose to remain ignorant.

The second flaw is that MAGAts want Trump to be America’s Hitler. Who called Trump America’s Hitler? J.D. Vance said that and is now Trump’s running mate. If you join a team whose leader you believe is like Hitler, that means you like it.

Republicans talk about toning down the rhetoric and say the blame for someone taking a shot at Trump’s ear is the fault of Democrats for comparing Trump to Hitler. But it’s not liberals’ fault that Trump is compared to Hitler. It’s Donald Trump’s fault he’s compared to Hitler.

If you don’t want to be compared to Hitler, maybe don’t talk like Hitler. Don’t build hate against immigrants the way Hitler built hate for Jews. Don’t claim people are not like us the same way Hitler did to Germany’s Jewish population. Don’t vilify and lie about immigrants the same way Hitler did to Jews and others. Don’t call your political opponents your enemy the way Hitler did to his. Don’t destroy all political opposition which Hitler did and now Trump has done to the GOP. Don’t demand loyalty and turn the people who support you into a cult. Don’t call people “vermin” which is something Hitler did. Don’t promise to deport 20 million people which may be the biggest aspect of the Trump Campaign and something else Hitler did. Don’t promise to create concentration camps. Finally, don’t try to violently cling to power.

An assassination attempt on your life doesn’t make you a hero. There were at least 23 assassination attempts on Adolf Hitler’s life. Many of those were before World War II and committed by Germans. Hitler’s life wasn’t saved by God 23 times or even once, which is what Trump and his allies are claiming about his failed assassination attempt. I bet Nazis, like today’s MAGAts, claimed it was divine intervention that saved Hitler’s life. Hitler’s wounds from these attempts were more life-threatening than a tiny hole in an ear.

When you claim your leader was saved by divine intervention or is God’s chosen candidate, congratulations. You’re in a cult.

And when you trot around with a bandage over your uninjured ear, you’re in a f—ing cult.

History does not look kind to Hitler and the Nazis. History will not be kind to Trump and his MAGAts. In the future, a lot of MAGAts are going to claim they weren’t a part of it. They’ll lie and say they were warning everyone else. It’ll be like the right-wingers today who lived through the Civil Rights era and claim they were only observing or not there at all. MAGAts are on the wrong side of history and the most amazing thing about that is they don’t see it. But maybe, they believe today that Hitler was on the right of history.

When I look back on history, I wonder where I would have stood. I believe I would have supported Lincoln. I believe I would have supported the Emancipation Proclamation. I believe I would have opposed the internment of Japanese Americans. I believe I would have supported the Civil Rights movement.

And I know I would have opposed Hitler because I’m doing it now.



