Navalny allies accuse Telegram of censorship in Russian election

Published by

Reuters

By Tom Balmforth MOSCOW (Reuters) – Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the popular messaging app followed Google and Apple in restricting access to their voting campaign in Russia’s parliamentary election. The activists have already accused Alphabet’s Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin pressure after they removed an app from their stores that Navalny’s allies had hoped to use against the ruling party at the election. The app gives detailed recommendations on who to vote for in an effort to challenge the party that backs Presi…

Read More