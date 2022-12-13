Musk’s attacks on Fauci ‘incredibly dangerous’: W.House

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The White House on Monday condemned billionaire Elon Musk’s call for Anthony Fauci, the US infectious disease expert who is a hate figure for many on the right, to be prosecuted over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. “These are incredibly dangerous, these personal attacks that we are seeing,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, in response to the weekend tweet by Musk that subsequently went viral. “They are disgusting and they are divorced from reality,” she said. Musk, the owner of Twitter, took to the site Sunday to urge punishment for Fauci, who led the …

