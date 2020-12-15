Mitch McConnell congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden

Wilmington (United States) (AFP) – One day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as US president-elect, the top Republican in Congress broke weeks of election silence Tuesday and sent a sober message to a defiant President Donald Trump: it’s over. For more than a month Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had refused to recognize Biden, his former longtime Senate colleague, as the winner of the November 3 contest, arguing that the process would take time to play out. But as Trump’s unprecedented bid to overturn the results crashed and burned, and with electors on Monday confirming B…