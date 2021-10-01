" />

Merck’s Covid pill hailed after cutting hospitalizations by 50%

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Pharmaceutical company Merck said Friday it will seek authorization in the US of its oral drug molnupiravir for Covid-19 after it was shown to reduce the chance newly infected patients were hospitalized by 50 percent. A simple pill to treat the coronavirus has been sought since the start of the pandemic and Friday’s announcement was hailed as a major step towards that goal. “With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir can become an important medicine as part of the global effort to fight the pandemic,” said Robert Davis, the company’s CEO and president…

