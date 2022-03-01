Marco Rubio will boycott Biden’s State of the Union: uses Covid test excuse (Updated)

Our Piece of Work of the Day goes to Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio who announced he’s boycotting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address– an address given at a time of heightened world tensions and multiple challanges here at home. Why?

He says it’s due to the Covid test he’d have to take. But even can of Chef Boyardee Ravioli on the shelf at Safeway knows that it’s political posturing.

There’s an old joke that “incest is relative.” Rubio seemingly treats political principles as if they’re relative. The Hill reports:

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will skip President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday because of the COVID-19 testing requirement for attendees. “I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today,” Rubio said, according to a tweet from HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic. “I only take a test if I’m sick.”

And that can of Chef Boyardee Ravioli on the shelf at Safeway knows that Covid tests only take a few minutes left. Rubio, most assuredly, has the time to take a Covid test.

It’s just that he’s up for re-election and will do whatever it takes to try and get every single Trump supporter’s vote. He’s not boycotting because of the test. He’s boycotting in an act of political theater.

Rubio complained about the requirements for the State of the Union during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. “For the first time in American history you now have people having to produce paper to go in somewhere, to sit somewhere, to go to the State of the Union,” Rubio said. “You’ve got to show them I’m vaccinated, I took a test yesterday, they took my temperature, you know, all this stuff,” he added. “This is, what’s happening now in America, is what happens after 20 years of infusing this Marxist thought process into every aspect of our lives and now we’ve come face-to-face with it.”

This was also political posturing and performance: this was in front of a crowd at CPAC.

Rubio is a truly sad figure in American political life.

Once upon a time, Rubio was widely considered a thoughtful, young, up and coming traditional conservative. Many suggested he was the future face of the Republican Party. He started losing that that image before Donald Trump made mince-meat of him in battle for the 2016 Republican convention. He gradually re-invented himself.

Rubio is now symbolic of a Republican who drank a transparent bottle of Kool-Aid to scuttle his previous image to become yet one more me, too Trump converted Republican. The name of the game is personal political survival at any cost.

You wonder if Rubio has dislocated his shoulder from holding his arm up so many times to stick his finger in the wind to see which way it’s blowing.

You could say he’s like a political reptile shedding his skin.

But that would not be accurate.

A spineless jellyfish doesn’t shed its skin.

Photos: Rubio photo screenshot, Elephant and jellyfish Dreamstime.com

UPDATE: A growing number of Republicans will be boycotting Biden’s address, purportedly due to the Covid test.

Marco Rubio won’t attend the State of The Union because their requests to test him for Covid is “Marxism.” Republicans are either in need of a history lesson or insane. — Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) March 1, 2022

How stupid.@marcorubio’s one of highest ranking members on Intel Committee. He’s been a leading voice re Ukraine, which will be an important part of tonight’s SOTU. This is not the time for silly political posturing. It’s a time for bipartisan cooperation against Puto Putin. https://t.co/XkdKUvYQ4c — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 1, 2022

Rubio on covid test for attending Biden's State of the Union: "this is what happens after 20 years of infusing Marxist thought process into every aspect of our lives" https://t.co/P2C8BTt9g9 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 1, 2022

Marco Rubio receiving $1.5M in campaign donations from a Russian Oligarch-Linked Firm is sadly unsurprising. — Ethan Wolf ???? (@ethanmwolf) February 28, 2022

Which Bible verse justifies Marco Rubio receiving $1.5 million in campaign donations from a firm linked to Russian oligarchs? — Kate ?????? (@ImSpeaking13) March 1, 2022

Marco Rubio won’t be attending the State of the Union tonight. I think that’s a relief for everyone who will be there. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 1, 2022

Hypocrite, Marco Rubio, and Kevin McCarthy are all trending right now. That can’t be a coincidence. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 1, 2022

8/ Where was Marco Rubio’s outrage when the President of Ukraine was being shook down by a hustler named Trump that Rubio has venerated through years of corruption and weakness? It was absent. It is impossible to imagine John Kennedy shouting Danger! Like @marcorubio — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 28, 2022

.@marcoRubio, you should give any/all oligarch-money to Ukrainian charities. $1.5 million can buy a lot of food and water. Today. #flsen #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/YZHnguzjSu — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) February 28, 2022

