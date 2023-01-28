Madonna Biopic Axed Over Singer’s Script Demands & ‘Weird’ Social Media Antics: Source

Published by

OK Magazine

Earlier this week, news hit headlines that Madonna’s highly anticipated biopic — which the “Like a Virgin” singer had been set to pen and potentially direct — had been scrapped by Universal Pictures. Now, sources have revealed that Madonna’s demands for the tone of the flick and her bizarre behavior on social media didn’t help her out when it came to the decision. An insider spilled Madonna and Universal had secretly been at war over the script. The production company wanted it to be “pop and light” while Madonna wanted “something much grittier.” “Basically, they don’t like it,” the insider ad…

