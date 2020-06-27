L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from products
Paris (AFP) – French cosmetics giant L’Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like “whitening” from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests as big business wakes up to the issue.L’Oreal is the latest multinational after the likes of Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Mars to respond to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, prompted by the police killing in the US of African-American George Floyd last month.”The L’Oreal Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products,” the company said in a…