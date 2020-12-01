Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

ODDAR MEANCHEY, Cambodia: It was his first contact with another elephant in eight years.Reaching out with his trunk, Kaavan tentatively greeted a fellow inhabitant of the Cambodian sanctuary where he is beginning his new life after being rescued from grim conditions in a Pakistani zoo.The 36-year-old bull elephant — dubbed the “world’s loneliest” — was the sole Asian elephant at Islamabad’s dilapidated zoo. Animal rights groups launched a campaign to save him from the substandard conditions there, boosted by spirited social media support from US actress and musician Cher.He arrived in Cambodia…

Read More