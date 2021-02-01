Legendary singer Tony Bennett reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

New York (AFP) – American crooner Tony Bennett has revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 but kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour. The 94-year-old went public in a lengthy feature story published Monday in AARP The Magazine, the widely circulated periodical of the American Association of Retired People. “Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer’s,” Bennett tweeted, linking to the article. The hitmaker with a cheery smile has had a particularly strong past decade career-wise despite his condition, becoming the oldest person ever to reach number one on the …

Read More