Posted by HART WILLIAMS on Nov 18, 2019 in Crime, Impeachment |

Least Surprising Crime in History, Alleged

In perhaps the least surprising scandal in human history,

House investigating whether Trump lied to Mueller

Katelyn Polantz / CNN

Washington (CNN) The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, the House’s general counsel said in federal court Monday….

Donald J. (as in “Judas”) Trump lied to the Mueller investigators, under oath?

I eagerly await the inevitable response.

Were I a betting man, I’d say that it will be mendacity, prevarication, untruthfulness, lying, inoperative statement (* Watergate-era), fable, fabrication, fairy tale, calumniation, backbiting, slander, deception, fabrication, calumny, cock-and-bull story, tall-story, story, tale, detraction, defamation, subterfuge, falsifying, falseness, falsification, misrepresentation, dirty lie, barefaced-lie, disinformation, deceptiveness, fable, falsehood, falsity, fib, mendacity, prevarication, story, tale, taradiddle (or tarradiddle), untruth, whopper, Words Related to lie, distortion, exaggeration, half-truth, ambiguity, equivocation, obliquity, defamation, libel, slander, perjury, bluff, fiction, pose, pretense (or pretence), humbug, jive, nonsense, canard, fallacy, misconception, bullsh*t, myth, falsification, misinformation, myth, perjury, slander, tale, aspersion, backbiting, calumniation, calumny, dishonesty, mendacity, treachery, trickery, artifice, bunk, cheating, chicane, craft, crookedness, cunning, double-dealing, faithlessness, falsity, flimflam, fraudulence, guile, fabrication, pecksniffery, pharisaicalness, pious platitudes, pomposity, pretense, pretentiousness, sanctimoniousness, sanctimony, sham holiness, show, artfulness, falsehood, fiction, forgery, evasion, falsification, To utter an untruth, make out of whole cloth, bull, spin a long yarn, stretch-the-truth, tell a white lie, beguile, palter, trump-up, make up, hocus-pocus, infamy, insidiousness, perfidiousness, perfidy, racket, rascality, slyness, stealing, falsity, fib, fraudulence, guile, hyperbole, invention, libel, mendacity, misstatement, obloquy, prevarication, misreport, misrepresentation, misstatement, deceit, deceitfulness, dishonesty, duplicity, fraudulence, misleading, dissembling, dissimulating, double-crossing, double-dealing, equivocating, falsifying, fibbing, inventing, misrepresenting, horsesh*t, misstating, prevaricating, two-timing, wrong, committing perjury, deceitful, deceptive, delusive, delusory, false, chickensh*t, guileful, mendacious, perfidious, shifty, treacherous, tricky, two-faced, unreliable, untruthful, An untrue declaration, whopper, tall tale, fish story, untruth, tale, story, prevarication, misstatement, misrepresentation, inveracity, fiction, fib, falsity, falsehood, cock-and-bull story, canard, An intentional misstatement, hogwash, aspersion, myth, misstatement, inaccuracy, fraudulence, hyperbole, fiction, fib, untruth, falsehood, deceit, misinform, mislead, deceive, moonshine, crock, whopper, lollapalooza, fish story, corker, white-lie, guile, garbled version, obloquy, distortion, forgery, libel, perjury, false swearing, reviling, vilification, untruism, revilement, fabricate, duplicity, guile, scheming, slyness, trickery, deceit, deception, dishonesty, disingenuousness, double-dealing, hypocrisy, phoniness, unnaturalness, defamation, detraction, fable, falseness, falsification, deceit, duplicity, falsehood, fraud, graft, infidelity, equivocate, tell a lie, fib, prevaricate, falsify, deceit, deception, dishonesty, disinformation, distortion, evasion, manufacture, invent, malign, delude, perjure oneself, dissemble, dissimulate, say one thing and mean another, bear-false-witness, overdraw, embroider, embellish, overstate, twist, slant, pervert, dupe, be a liar, forswear, be untruthful, tell a falsehood, balderdash, concoct, misspeak, misstate, distort, exaggerate, misrepresent, inaccuracy, misrepresentation, revilement, reviling, subterfuge, vilification, whopper, tall story, white lie, chicanery, corruption, criminality, swindle, trickiness, unscrupulousness, wiliness, fourberie, hanky-panky, improbity, sharp practice, Judas kiss, deception, dishonesty, double-crossing, double-dealing, duplicity, falseness, giveaway, let-down, perfidy, sellout, treachery, treason, trickery, unfaithfulness, affected piety, deceit, dishonesty, humbug, hypocrisy, hypocriticalness, insincerity, lip service, chicanery, craftiness, horse-feathers and bullsquash.

Or something like that.

Congress to the rescue!

Courage.

cross-posted from his vorpal sword