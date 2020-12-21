Lawmakers reached deal on $900 bn stimulus package

Washington (AFP) – US lawmakers reached a deal Sunday for a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package for millions of Americans as the nation struggles against the world’s largest outbreak of the virus. The package is expected to include aid for vaccine distribution and logistics, extra jobless benefits of $300 per week, and a new round of $600 stimulus checks — half the amount provided in checks distributed last March under the CARES Act. “We’ve agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long,” Re…

