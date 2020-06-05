Las Vegas casinos reopen after months of virus lockdown
Las Vegas casinos threw open their doors Thursday after 11 weeks closed due to coronavirus, with downtown roulette wheels and slot machines whirring to life minutes after midnight.Large crowds flocked immediately to casinos such as The D, which had flown in gamblers from across the country on hundreds of free flights to boost the occasion.”We’re fired up… You can see the smiles on everybody’s faces,” owner Derek Stevens told journalists. “Everybody’s just excited.”On the world-famous Strip, which has been almost deserted since mid-March, casinos and resort hotels began reopening more slowly …